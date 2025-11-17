New documentary looks at Selena, the woman behind the music

It’s been 30 years since the world last saw Selena. The singer was a star on the rise, bringing Tejano music to new audiences with a stage presence that captivated everyone who watched her perform. She was murdered at just 23 years old.

A new documentary, “Selena Y Los Dinos,” looks at the woman behind the music.

Host Jane Clayson speaks with Isabel Castro, director of the film.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR