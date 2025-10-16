© 2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local Newscast
Hear the latest from the WRKF/WWNO Newsroom.

Is the AI boom an AI bubble?

By Brianna Scott,
Ailsa ChangPatrick Jarenwattananon
Published October 16, 2025 at 2:52 PM CDT

NPR's Ailsa Chang speaks with Jared Bernstein, a Stanford University economist who was once chief economic adviser to President Biden, on a potential artificial intelligence bubble in the U.S.

Copyright 2025 NPR
Brianna Scott
Brianna Scott is currently a producer at the Consider This podcast.
Ailsa Chang
Ailsa Chang is an award-winning journalist who hosts All Things Considered along with Ari Shapiro, Audie Cornish, and Mary Louise Kelly. She landed in public radio after practicing law for a few years.
See stories by Ailsa Chang
Patrick Jarenwattananon
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
See stories by Patrick Jarenwattananon