Trump hosts Argentinian leader after spending $20 billion to bail out his government

Argentinian President Javier Milei is meeting President Trump in Washington on Tuesday, days after the Trump administration agreed to a $20 billion currency swap with the country’s central bank.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent says the deal was necessary to stabilize the Western Hemisphere. Critics say the move is little more than a gift for a foreign friend of Trump’s.

Rohit Chopra, a Democrat and former director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, joins host Scott Tong for his critique of the bailout.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

