Russia revives Soviet-era song contest

By Charles Maynes
Published September 21, 2025 at 4:17 PM CDT

This weekend, more than 20 former Soviet nations competed at Intervision 2025. Putin revived the song contest after Russia was banned from Eurovision in response to its war in Ukraine.

Copyright 2025 NPR
Charles Maynes
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
