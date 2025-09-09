© 2025
Supreme Court to decide whether it will take up tariffs case

By Danielle Kurtzleben ,
A Martínez
Published September 9, 2025 at 4:04 AM CDT

The Supreme Court is expected to decide this week whether it will consider the legality of President Trump's use of emergency powers to impose country-specific tariffs.

