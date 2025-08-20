Morning news brief
Six GOP governors sending National Guard troops to D.C., European leaders weigh options for Ukraine, Texas Legislature appears on verge of redrawing congressional map to help Republicans in midterms.
Copyright 2025 NPR
This newscast is updated weekdays at 6am, 9am, noon, 3pm, and 6pm.
Six GOP governors sending National Guard troops to D.C., European leaders weigh options for Ukraine, Texas Legislature appears on verge of redrawing congressional map to help Republicans in midterms.
Copyright 2025 NPR