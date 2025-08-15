Morning news brief
President Trump and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin meet in Anchorage today for a high-stakes summit about Ukraine. We take a look at how the talks are being perceived from Moscow, and from Kyiv.
Copyright 2025 NPR
