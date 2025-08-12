Morning news brief
President Trump asserts federal control over Washington, D.C.'s police force, European leaders will meet with Trump virtually before U.S.-Russia summit, Ford plans to build a cheaper electric truck.
Copyright 2025 NPR
This newscast is updated weekdays at 6am, 9am, noon, 3pm, and 6pm.
