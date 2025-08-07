© 2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local Newscast
Hear the latest from the WRKF/WWNO Newsroom.

Trump may meet with Putin and Zelenskyy soon

By Franco Ordoñez,
A Martínez
Published August 7, 2025 at 3:08 AM CDT

President Trump says prospects look good for a meeting on ending the war in Ukraine with Russia's Vladimir Putin and Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelenskyy. But he's been disappointed before.

Copyright 2025 NPR
Franco Ordoñez
Franco Ordoñez is a White House Correspondent for NPR's Washington Desk. Before he came to NPR in 2019, Ordoñez covered the White House for McClatchy. He has also written about diplomatic affairs, foreign policy and immigration, and has been a correspondent in Cuba, Colombia, Mexico and Haiti.
See stories by Franco Ordoñez
A Martínez
A Martínez is one of the hosts of Morning Edition and Up First. He came to NPR in 2021 and is based out of NPR West.