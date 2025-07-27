The fascinating career of Ichiro Suzuki
Ichiro Suzuki has just been inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame. NPR's Scott Detrow talks to Shannon Drayer about one of the most fascinating careers in Major League Baseball history.
Copyright 2025 NPR
