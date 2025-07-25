Politics roundtable: Congress heads home

President Trump is on his way to Scotland for a five-day visit to his golf courses and to talk trade with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer. Reporters for the Wall Street Journal were kicked off that trip after the paper reported on Trump’s relationship with Jeffrey Epstein. That scandal is not going away, even as Republican leaders dismissed Congress for its August recess early, to avoid a vote on releasing more files related to Epstein.

But like Trump, in the UK, lawmakers can’t escape questions about the scandal back in their districts.

Here & Now‘s Deborah Becker and Asma Khalid discuss the week’s political news with Ashley Parker, staff writer for The Atlantic, and David Weigel of Semafor.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR