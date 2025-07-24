© 2025
Israel bans beach access in Gaza

By Ruth Sherlock
Published July 24, 2025 at 3:18 AM CDT

Once a rare refuge in war-torn Gaza, the beach offered relief and a glimpse of freedom. Now, even the sea is off-limits — as Israel bans access to the coast, warning it could cost lives.

Ruth Sherlock
Ruth Sherlock is an International Correspondent with National Public Radio. She's based in Beirut and reports on Syria and other countries around the Middle East. She was previously the United States Editor for the Daily Telegraph, covering the 2016 US election. Before moving to the US in the spring of 2015, she was the Telegraph's Middle East correspondent.
