What does PEPFAR's future look like?
When Congress approved a Trump administration plan to take back $9 billion in funds for public media and foreign aid, just one program was spared: the U.S.'s HIV/AIDS initiative, or PEPFAR.
Copyright 2025 NPR
This newscast is updated weekdays at 6am, 9am, noon, 3pm, and 6pm.
When Congress approved a Trump administration plan to take back $9 billion in funds for public media and foreign aid, just one program was spared: the U.S.'s HIV/AIDS initiative, or PEPFAR.
Copyright 2025 NPR