Last-minute entries shake up New Orleans mayor's race

WWNO - New Orleans Public Radio | By Bob Pavlovich , Athina Morris
Athina Morris
Published July 18, 2025 at 1:20 PM CDT
New Orleans City Hall
Carly Berlin
/
WWNO
New Orleans City Hall

The field for the New Orleans mayoral election is set, and candidates have just a few months to win over voters before the October primary. Voters will choose a successor to Mayor LaToya Cantrell, who is term-limited and ineligible for re-election. The filing deadline to get on the ballot has passed. Stephanie Grace, editorial director and columnist at The Times-Picayune/New Orleans Advocate, joined Louisiana Considered to tell us more about the field of candidates, including some surprising last-minute entries.
Louisiana News
