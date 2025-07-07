Louisiana lawmakers react as Trump’s ‘big, beautiful bill’ becomes law

Over the July 4 weekend, Louisiana Republicans celebrated the passage of the “One Big Beautiful Bill,” which President Donald Trump signed into law Friday, lauding it as a major boost to the economy, though Democrats warned it could have dire consequences.

The legislation extends Trump-era tax cuts that were set to expire this year, and provides tax relief for some workers while increasing the Child Tax Credit and eliminating clean energy tax credits. More notably, the legislation slashes $1.2 trillion in federal spending–mainly targeting Medicaid and food assistance.

The Congressional Budget Office (CBO) estimates it would cut Medicaid spending by $1 trillion, leaving nearly 12 million more Americans uninsured by 2034. Louisiana, which ranks second in Medicaid enrollment at nearly 32%, could lose up to $35 billion in federal Medicaid support over the next decade, according to KFF .

Republicans celebrate bill’s passage

The bill narrowly passed the House 218–214, with all Louisiana Republicans—Speaker Mike Johnson, Majority Leader Steve Scalise, Rep. Clay Higgins, and Rep. Julia Letlow—backing the legislation. Democrats Troy Carter and Cleo Fields opposed it.

In the Senate, Louisiana Republicans Bill Cassidy and John Kennedy both voted in favor of the bill. Johnson, Scalise, Cassidy, and Kennedy had been instrumental in shaping and advancing the legislation. After President Trump signed the bill into law on Friday, Johnson presented him with the gavel used during the bill’s passage.

In an appearance on Fox News Sunday , Johnson called it a “tax cut for everyone” and “jet fuel for small businesses, manufacturers, and farmers” that will “lift the economy.”

He said the bill was the first step in a three-part strategy, with a second reconciliation bill expected by fall and a third by spring before the end of the current Congress.

Scalise also praised Trump and Johnson for uniting Republicans around their agenda.

“And I tell you, a lot of people wrote this bill off for dead. Nobody said it would be easy. But you know what? We didn't come here to do easy things. We came here to do big things. We came here to make history,” Scalise said in a statement.

Cassidy praised the bill for including his Educational Choice for Children Act , which offers tax incentives to encourage donations that help fund K-12 scholarships.

“Our goal is to create an economy that works for working and middle America. We cut taxes on tips, overtime, and Social Security, give businesses the stability to create better-paying jobs, secure the border, and support our military. Great start!” he said in another post on X.

In a series of posts on X, Letlow highlighted how the bill will reduce tax burdens for seniors, families, farmers, law enforcement, and workers who rely on tips and overtime pay.

Democrats warn of consequences

Rep. Carter called the bill “catastrophic” and warned it would have “devastating” consequences for Louisianians and people across the country.

“It rips away coverage from 17 million Americans, slashes $1 trillion from health care—with $900 billion from Medicaid alone—and drives up out-of-pocket costs for millions more. It strips support from our hospitals and nursing homes, threatening to close 1 in 4 long-term care facilities, and it puts SNAP at risk for 40 million people—including children, seniors, veterans, and people with disabilities,” Carter said in a statement. “And for what? To hand $1.3 trillion in tax breaks to people making over $500,000—a staggering wealth transfer from working families to billionaires like Elon Musk and Republican megadonors."

Carter announced he and other House lawmakers hold a town hall at 6 p.m. CT on Thursday, July 10 to address concerns after the bill's passage.

Rep. Fields was also blunt in voicing his disdain: “Hospitals will close. People will die. Food will be taken out of hungry children’s mouths. How anyone could vote for this, and how any president could be proud to sign this into law, is unimaginable to me.”