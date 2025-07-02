2 UNO employees share vision for a better future under LSU system

Editor's note: WWNO is licensed to the University of New Orleans but is funded independently and reports on the university like any other school.

It’s been a rough year for the University of New Orleans. To close the school’s $30 million deficit, administrators cut budgets, closed Milneburg Hall and laid off and furloughed employees.

Now, the university is on its way back to the LSU System after more than a decade in the University of Louisiana System. UNO was part of the LSU System from its founding in the 1950s until 2011 — six years after Hurricane Katrina caused a major drop in enrollment. The transfer still requires approval from UNO’s regional accreditor, but officials expect it to go through.

“ There's a bit of it that does feel like rearranging deck chairs on the Titanic,” said Max Krochmal, a history professor and union representative at UNO. “But I think that the larger context that matters is that this institution and Louisiana higher education has faced extreme austerity since Hurricane Katrina.”

Under former Gov. Bobby Jindal, Louisiana cut funding for higher education by more than 50%. Krochmal says that didn't set UNO up for success during its time under the University of Louisiana system, but he also points to what he describes as a lack of oversight and poor local leadership as other reasons for the school’s troubles.

Like other UNO employees, Krochmal is cautiously optimistic about UNO’s return to the LSU system.

“Reconnecting with our flagship institution that has the ability to get more resources from the legislature, that has a reputation that extends far beyond the state, I think those are all good things,” Krochmal said. “ I think what we have to be careful not to lose is what makes us special here in New Orleans.”

Rebranding UNO: Is it time for a logo change?

Krochmal said he’s less concerned about changes to the school’s logo and colors, and more focused on “what we do substantively.”

“Do we just want to be another sort of technical college and engineering school, or do we actually want to continue to excel in places that have really put this institution on the map?” he said. “Obviously, we want to have strong STEM and support those initiatives in our community, but we also have produced world-class artists here. We produce world-class historians and social scientists, and we produce research in those fields and in environmental studies that are really critical to the very survival of New Orleans. And I hope we continue to do that well, no matter whether we're wearing purple or blue.”

Jena McCullin, UNO’s assistant director of data management, is leaving her role this summer to work full-time for the university’s union chapter. She says she hopes the school updates its logo — specifically, “to have Andrew Jackson removed from our identity.” The current emblem features the statue of Andrew Jackson in Jackson Square, along with the school's initials and a fleur-de-lis, enclosed in a blue circle.

“ I think that [changing the logo] will be imperative moving forward,” McCullin said. “ And I also think that our culture and the identity of the university is heavily influenced by the surrounding area that is drawn on New Orleans culture. So that will not be influenced by a very separate identity of LSU.”

Enrollment challenges and opportunities

When asked whether UNO could serve as an “overflow school” for LSU — accepting students when LSU reaches capacity — or maintain a distinct identity within the LSU System, Krochmal said he believes it can do both.

“ I think UNO can be a beacon for students from across Louisiana, across the south and and beyond that, that do want something different, that want to get out of their hometowns and come to a more dynamic place like New Orleans and then want to have a curriculum that helps them to understand and appreciate and contribute to that culture.”

UNO’s enrollment never fully recovered after Katrina and declined further following the COVID-19 pandemic, something the university cites when explaining its debt and budget deficit. McCullin said the university should take more responsibility for its low enrollment. She criticized recent budget decisions that cut essential staff in student-facing departments that are already stretched thin. Instead of prioritizing student services, she said, funds are being spent on outside consultants while the campus deteriorates.

“They're not channeling funds where support is needed. Instead, we're funding consultant firms like the Gardner Institute, and we are locked into contracts with Bernhardt, who has promised sustainable energy solutions for the university,” McCullin said. “And yet we have a crumbling infrastructure in the library where students are coming to be serviced at financial aid and admissions. We don't have a functioning bathroom on the first floor.”

Krochmal mentioned that students often deal with delays in applications, financial aid, books, and meal plans. And they sometimes can’t enroll in the classes they need to meet their degree plans in time, all of which has led to frustration.

“ But the reason for that is that we just had so many positions that have never been refilled. You know, retirements, people leaving the university, there's been no hiring,” he explained. “So the situation is such that the faculty who are here are teaching extra classes. They're taking on independent studies without getting paid for them. We’re doing leadership roles at a greatly reduced rate or for no compensation at all, coordinating programs without compensation, all while having to justify our existence every day.”

Changing spending habits

When asked whether the current administration had made poor decisions or simply failed to reverse those made by the previous one, Krochmal said, “yes and yes.”

“ They've made bad deals and bad decisions, and they haven't undone enough or even attempted to, ask the right questions about what happened before them,” he added.

McCullin agreed, saying, " I don't see how it, the current administration, is different from how we've been previously operating.”

McCullin said the university is still pouring money into the same systems that got the university into debt. While a big athletics department might’ve made sense in the past, it no longer fits the needs of a smaller institution, Krochmal said.

“ I don't think it's justifiable. I don't think it's a luxury we can afford,” he said.

Despite its challenges, Krochmal says UNO continues to do good work, offering students an affordable education.

“ It's an incredible school. It's a school where they can get individualized attention from faculty members, where they can choose their own path and choose from a whole bunch of different degree programs and really grow into the human being they wanna be.”

In a statement to WWNO, UNO’s president, Kathy Johnson, said the concerns raised by Krochmal and McCullin “reflect very real challenges” the university has faced.

Johnson has been president of UNO for a little less than two years. She said she stands by the financial decisions her team has made, as hard, but necessary. Amidst cuts, they’ve prioritized investing in departments that support students, she said, like career planning and financial aid. She said the school is on track to be financially stable, with no further layoffs or furloughs planned.

She said she’s excited to have UNO return to the LSU system, that the university will benefit from LSU’s resources, and investments in its campus over the next decade.

Read UNO President Kathy Johnson’s full statement:

I appreciate honest feedback from members of our university community. These concerns reflect very real challenges we have faced, and I want to be transparent about both the root causes and the work underway to address them.

UNO, like many public universities, is navigating serious financial headwinds caused by declining enrollment and rising operational costs. In response, we’ve made tough financial decisions – right-sizing operations, consolidating facilities, and improving fiscal management. These cuts were necessary to stabilize UNO and protect our academic mission. We recognize that these steps have come with real sacrifice, and we are deeply grateful to our faculty, staff, and students for their resilience, patience, and continued commitment. With the conclusion of the 2024-25 academic year, we have successfully resolved a $30 million budget shortfall, and we are now on track for full financial stabilization.

We are excited about our future rejoining the LSU System which will unlock access to expanded academic programs, research collaborations, internships, and faculty partnerships across Louisiana. Our university community will benefit tremendously from planned investments over the next decade, including renovated facilities, technology upgrades, and enhanced support services.

UNO’s mission remains unchanged: to educate a diverse student body, serve the city of New Orleans through research and talent development, and prepare the next generation of leaders. This move simply gives us the structure and resources to amplify that mission and secure UNO’s role as a catalyst for progress in Louisiana.

Supporting Students and Academic Departments

Even amid financial constraints, we’ve prioritized investments that directly support students, including launching our new University College, which centralizes advising, career planning, and a redesigned First-Year Experience. This is part of a broader effort to improve retention and help more students graduate on time. We also are making critical investments in personnel to support student financial aid and scholarships.

Consultants, Contracts and Bernhard Agreement

I understand concerns about the use of consultants and outside contracts. Our agreement with Bernhard (now ENFRA) was designed to address years of deferred maintenance without upfront capital; allowing us to reduce long-term energy costs and redirect savings toward academic priorities. That said, we continue to evaluate all contracts to ensure alignment with our mission and measurable return on investment.

Athletics

Athletics plays a key role in building school pride, alumni engagement, and student enrollment. But like every area of the university, it must be fiscally responsible. We are committed to transparency and accountability in how athletic funds are managed.

Delays in Student Services

We acknowledge the frustrations around delays in financial aid, registration, textbooks, and meal plans, particularly at the start of the spring semester. These delays were largely tied to beginning to address outstanding student balances, as well as implementing a new student information system. We’ve since implemented measures to improve financial accountability while ensuring students with anticipated aid are not prevented from accessing essential services.

Academic Offerings and Degree Progression

Course availability is a legitimate concern, and we are working closely with department chairs to better align offerings with student demand. At the same time, we are not continuing to offer courses that do not enroll a minimum number of students (typically 10 students in undergraduate courses) and it may be necessary to phase out academic programs that simply are not attracting many students that intend to seek a degree. As we transition into the LSU System, we anticipate greater flexibility and collaboration across campuses to help students stay on track toward graduation.