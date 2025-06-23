© 2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local Newscast
Hear the latest from the WRKF/WWNO Newsroom.

WWNO/WRKF partners with PBS documentary team to spotlight America’s caregiving crisis

WWNO - New Orleans Public Radio | By Athina Morris
Published June 23, 2025 at 12:34 PM CDT

Whether it’s helping an aging parent, supporting a partner through illness or raising a child with special needs, millions of Americans are providing unpaid care to a loved one. And if they were compensated, it would cost around $600 billion a year.

Caregiving, a new PBS documentary premiering Tuesday, June 24, explores America’s caregiving crisis and the emotional and financial toll it takes on caregivers as the need for care grows and resources lag behind.

In the film, executive producer Bradley Cooper and narrator Uzo Aduba (Orange is the New Black, Painkiller) both share their personal experiences as caregivers.

“Like most people, I didn't even think about caregiving until my father was diagnosed with cancer,” Cooper says. “My dad was somebody who I idolized. I used to dress up like him when I was a kid in kindergarten and get made fun of because I wanted to wear like a suit and a tie…and then to go from that to giving him a bath is quite a traumatic thing.”

The documentary examines what’s being done to address the crisis and what needs to be done to better support caregivers, both paid and unpaid.

“It really is up to us. We can all help raise the banner for caregivers,” Cooper says. “Together, with your help, we can make a difference.”

Watch the premiere on Tuesday, June 24 at 8 p.m. on WYES-TV. You can also stream it at wyes.org, on the WYES app, or on the PBS app.

Support for Caregiving is made possible by Otsuka America Pharmaceutical Inc.; OneAmerica Financial Partners, Inc.; Comfort Keepers; CareScout Holdings, Inc.; Care.com; Evelyn Y. Davis Foundation; Richard King Mellon Foundation; The Arthur Vining Davis Foundations; Ford Foundation; Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Foundation; NextFifty Initiative (Next50); National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI); PATH Foundation; Care for All with Respect and Equity (CARE) Fund; The John A. Hartford Foundation; and the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

Please take a few minutes to take our survey that will help inform future programming here.

WWNO and WRKF have partnered with the producers of the PBS documentary, Caregiving, to shine a spotlight on America’s caregiving crisis. We talked to people living in south Louisiana about their caregiving situations and the unique challenges the region brings when caring for others. Here are their stories:

Marirose Bernard pictured with her husband, Dale.
WWNO
‘No one says what can we do for you?’: Marirose Bernard on caring for her husband with Parkinson’s
Thomas Walsh
Today we hear from Marirose Bernard, a registered nurse with nearly 50 years of experience who found that the role of caregiver was just as difficult as anything she encountered in her profession.
WWNO
‘Think about your own self in that situation’: Barbara Youngblood on lessons learned from decades of caregiving
Thomas Walsh
Today we hear from Barbara Youngblood, a dedicated caregiver for her community and family for over 20 years. Now that she is the recipient of caregiving, she has seen the process from both sides of the relationship and considers the lessons she has learned.
Frederick Griffith, CEO of Anew Fitness, leads an exercise class at Gentilly Senior Center.
WWNO
'Never give up on your parent': Frederick Griffith on caregiving with consistency and determination
Thomas Walsh
Frederick Griffith was a personal trainer when he started to care for his mother, Anna Hampton. As he became her caregiver he not only found inspiration to start his latest business, but found a way to serve those whose voices were being forgotten.
WWNO
How being a camp counselor for kids with special needs shaped Kathryn Bancroft as a caregiver
Thomas Walsh
Kathryn Bancroft began her role as caregiver as a teenager volunteering at Louisiana Lions Camp. Although her job as a camp counselor ended years ago, the lessons it taught her stick with her today.
Dr. Ben deBoisblanc helped evacuate patients from Charity Hospital after Hurricane Katrina hit New Orleans in 2005.
WWNO
How helping patients during Katrina made Dr. Ben deBoisblanc a better caregiver
Thomas Walsh
Dr. Ben deBoisblanc was a physician working at Charity Hospital when Hurricane Katrina hit the Gulf Coast 20 years ago. The unexpected challenges he faced during that time reshaped his relationship with caregiving.

Tags
Louisiana NewsCaregiving
Athina Morris
Athina is a digital content producer for WWNO in New Orleans and WRKF in Baton Rouge. She edits and produces content for the stations' websites and social media pages, and writes WWNO's weekly newsletter.
See stories by Athina Morris