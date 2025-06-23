WWNO/WRKF partners with PBS documentary team to spotlight America’s caregiving crisis

Whether it’s helping an aging parent, supporting a partner through illness or raising a child with special needs, millions of Americans are providing unpaid care to a loved one. And if they were compensated, it would cost around $600 billion a year.

Caregiving, a new PBS documentary premiering Tuesday, June 24, explores America’s caregiving crisis and the emotional and financial toll it takes on caregivers as the need for care grows and resources lag behind.

In the film, executive producer Bradley Cooper and narrator Uzo Aduba (Orange is the New Black, Painkiller) both share their personal experiences as caregivers.

“Like most people, I didn't even think about caregiving until my father was diagnosed with cancer,” Cooper says. “My dad was somebody who I idolized. I used to dress up like him when I was a kid in kindergarten and get made fun of because I wanted to wear like a suit and a tie…and then to go from that to giving him a bath is quite a traumatic thing.”

The documentary examines what’s being done to address the crisis and what needs to be done to better support caregivers, both paid and unpaid.

“It really is up to us. We can all help raise the banner for caregivers,” Cooper says. “Together, with your help, we can make a difference.”

Watch the premiere on Tuesday, June 24 at 8 p.m. on WYES-TV. You can also stream it at wyes.org, on the WYES app, or on the PBS app.

Support for Caregiving is made possible by Otsuka America Pharmaceutical Inc.; OneAmerica Financial Partners, Inc.; Comfort Keepers; CareScout Holdings, Inc.; Care.com; Evelyn Y. Davis Foundation; Richard King Mellon Foundation; The Arthur Vining Davis Foundations; Ford Foundation; Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Foundation; NextFifty Initiative (Next50); National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI); PATH Foundation; Care for All with Respect and Equity (CARE) Fund; The John A. Hartford Foundation; and the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

Please take a few minutes to take our survey that will help inform future programming here.

WWNO and WRKF have partnered with the producers of the PBS documentary, Caregiving, to shine a spotlight on America’s caregiving crisis. We talked to people living in south Louisiana about their caregiving situations and the unique challenges the region brings when caring for others. Here are their stories:

WWNO ‘Think about your own self in that situation’: Barbara Youngblood on lessons learned from decades of caregiving Today we hear from Barbara Youngblood, a dedicated caregiver for her community and family for over 20 years. Now that she is the recipient of caregiving, she has seen the process from both sides of the relationship and considers the lessons she has learned. Listen • 3:24

WWNO 'Never give up on your parent': Frederick Griffith on caregiving with consistency and determination Frederick Griffith was a personal trainer when he started to care for his mother, Anna Hampton. As he became her caregiver he not only found inspiration to start his latest business, but found a way to serve those whose voices were being forgotten. Listen • 3:31

WWNO How being a camp counselor for kids with special needs shaped Kathryn Bancroft as a caregiver Kathryn Bancroft began her role as caregiver as a teenager volunteering at Louisiana Lions Camp. Although her job as a camp counselor ended years ago, the lessons it taught her stick with her today. Listen • 3:25