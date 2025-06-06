Pride guide: Celebrate LGBTQ+ New Orleanians with events around the city

Crowds will fill the streets of New Orleans next week to celebrate the city’s LGBTQ+ community with parades, festivals and other big events.

The NOLA Pride Parade is set to roll through the French Quarter on Saturday, June 14. PrideFest will return for its 10th year, and be held in the evening to help people beat the heat. RuPaul’s Drag Race star Kerri Colby will headline the event.

The weekend-long Black Pride celebration will showcase Black LGBTQ+ culture through various events held across the city.

Below is a guide to help you keep track of all the happenings. Expect rainbows, glitter, and plenty of food and drinks, music and drag shows.

Did we miss an event? Email tips@wwno.org and let us know what’s happening near you.

Thursday, June 12

PrideFest Opening Night Reception

Location: New Orleans Healing Center, 2372 Saint Claude Avenue

Time: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Enjoy ️‍an evening of cocktails, hors d'oeuvres, and entertainment and music. Tickets are $33.85 and can be purchased online.

New Orleans Black Pride: Welcome Mixxer

Location: Hilton Garden Inn, 1001 South Peters Street

Time: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Kick off Pride weekend with a night of music and mingling. You can RSVP online.

Friday, June 13

New Orleans Black Pride: Queer Legacy Summit

Location: Hilton Garden Inn, 1001 South Peters Street

Time: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

There will be networking opportunities and panel discussions focused on Black LGBTQ+ leadership and community. You can register online.

Walking with the Gay Ghosts of New Orleans

Location: Café Lafitte in Exile, 901 Bourbon Street

Time: Multiple times throughout the day Friday through Sunday.

Tour different bars and learn about the history of queer goblins in the French Quarter. Tickets are $33.46 and can be purchased online.

Saturday, June 14

NOLA Pride Parade

Location: Starts at Rampart and Toulouse, ends on Dumaine

Time: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.Expect floats, rainbow colors and plenty of glitter.

For a parade map, lineup and more information, visit neworleanspride.org .

PrideFest 2025

Location: Elysian Fields and North Rampart in the Marigny

Time: 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The free event, headlined by Kerri Colby, will feature live music, drag performances, food and more. For more information, visit nolapridefest.com.

New Orleans Black Pride: Pride Festival

Location: Armstrong Park

Time: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Expect music, food, bounce houses, games, cooling tents and more. The event is free, and you can RSVP online.

New Orleans Black Pride: NightCap Party

Location: The Hangar, 1511 South Rendon Street

Time: 10 p.m. to 2 a.m.

The Black Pride Festival after party will feature live DJs and dancing. Tickets run between $10 and $250.

GRRLSPOT: The Queer Woman’s Dance PartyI

Location: Saddle Bar, 715 Bienville Street

Time: Starts at 6 p.m.

The western-themed, queer dance party for women will feature DJs, dancers, a mechanical bull, and more. Tickets start at $16.50 and can be purchased online.

Sunday, June 15

PrideFest Pool Party & Tea Dance

Location: The Railyard NOLA, 710 Poland Avenue

Time: 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Wrap up Pride weekend with poolside fun, live music from NYC’s DJ Sammy Jo, and a bonus appearance by RuPaul's Drag Race star Kerri Colby. Tickets cost $23.18 and are said to be going fast.

New Orleans Black Pride: Gospel Drag Brunch

Location: Dew Drop Inn

Time: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The brunch, hosted by Morris Singletary and Marvin Anderson, promises soulful music, drag performances, a full band, a live choir, and good food. You can make a reservation on Dew Drop Inn’s website.

New Orleans Black Pride: Pool Party

Location: The Blue Crawfish, 1620 Dumaine Street

Time: 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Expect music and poolside fun. General admission is $20, but tickets are going fast. Lounge chairs are already sold out.

Note: A previous version of this story incorrectly stated that PrideFest would take place at various locations, but it will be contained to one location at the corner of Rampart Street and Elysian Fields Avenue. The story has been updated.