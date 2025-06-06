Pride guide: Celebrate LGBTQ+ New Orleanians with events around the city
Crowds will fill the streets of New Orleans next week to celebrate the city’s LGBTQ+ community with parades, festivals and other big events.
The NOLA Pride Parade is set to roll through the French Quarter on Saturday, June 14. PrideFest will return for its 10th year, and be held in the evening to help people beat the heat. RuPaul’s Drag Race star Kerri Colby will headline the event.
The weekend-long Black Pride celebration will showcase Black LGBTQ+ culture through various events held across the city.
Below is a guide to help you keep track of all the happenings. Expect rainbows, glitter, and plenty of food and drinks, music and drag shows.
Did we miss an event? Email tips@wwno.org and let us know what’s happening near you.
Thursday, June 12
PrideFest Opening Night Reception
Location: New Orleans Healing Center, 2372 Saint Claude Avenue
Time: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Enjoy ️an evening of cocktails, hors d'oeuvres, and entertainment and music. Tickets are $33.85 and can be purchased online.
New Orleans Black Pride: Welcome Mixxer
Location: Hilton Garden Inn, 1001 South Peters Street
Time: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Kick off Pride weekend with a night of music and mingling. You can RSVP online.
Friday, June 13
New Orleans Black Pride: Queer Legacy Summit
Location: Hilton Garden Inn, 1001 South Peters Street
Time: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
There will be networking opportunities and panel discussions focused on Black LGBTQ+ leadership and community. You can register online.
Walking with the Gay Ghosts of New Orleans
Location: Café Lafitte in Exile, 901 Bourbon Street
Time: Multiple times throughout the day Friday through Sunday.
Tour different bars and learn about the history of queer goblins in the French Quarter. Tickets are $33.46 and can be purchased online.
Saturday, June 14
NOLA Pride Parade
Location: Starts at Rampart and Toulouse, ends on Dumaine
Time: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.Expect floats, rainbow colors and plenty of glitter.
For a parade map, lineup and more information, visit neworleanspride.org.
PrideFest 2025
Location: Elysian Fields and North Rampart in the Marigny
Time: 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.
The free event, headlined by Kerri Colby, will feature live music, drag performances, food and more. For more information, visit nolapridefest.com.
New Orleans Black Pride: Pride Festival
Location: Armstrong Park
Time: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Expect music, food, bounce houses, games, cooling tents and more. The event is free, and you can RSVP online.
New Orleans Black Pride: NightCap Party
Location: The Hangar, 1511 South Rendon Street
Time: 10 p.m. to 2 a.m.
The Black Pride Festival after party will feature live DJs and dancing. Tickets run between $10 and $250.
GRRLSPOT: The Queer Woman’s Dance PartyI
Location: Saddle Bar, 715 Bienville Street
Time: Starts at 6 p.m.
The western-themed, queer dance party for women will feature DJs, dancers, a mechanical bull, and more. Tickets start at $16.50 and can be purchased online.
Sunday, June 15
PrideFest Pool Party & Tea Dance
Location: The Railyard NOLA, 710 Poland Avenue
Time: 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Wrap up Pride weekend with poolside fun, live music from NYC’s DJ Sammy Jo, and a bonus appearance by RuPaul's Drag Race star Kerri Colby. Tickets cost $23.18 and are said to be going fast.
New Orleans Black Pride: Gospel Drag Brunch
Location: Dew Drop Inn
Time: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The brunch, hosted by Morris Singletary and Marvin Anderson, promises soulful music, drag performances, a full band, a live choir, and good food. You can make a reservation on Dew Drop Inn’s website.
New Orleans Black Pride: Pool Party
Location: The Blue Crawfish, 1620 Dumaine Street
Time: 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Expect music and poolside fun. General admission is $20, but tickets are going fast. Lounge chairs are already sold out.
Note: A previous version of this story incorrectly stated that PrideFest would take place at various locations, but it will be contained to one location at the corner of Rampart Street and Elysian Fields Avenue. The story has been updated.