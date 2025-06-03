Legislators reject abortion ban exception for child rape victims

A bill to allow for exceptions to the state’s abortion law in cases when children younger than 17 become pregnant as a result of rape or incest failed to advance from the House Criminal Justice Committee on Tuesday.

The legislation is Rep. Delisha Boyd's (D-New Orleans) third attempt to create exceptions to Louisiana’s strict abortion ban.

“I think it should be left up to the family,” said Boyd. “What I’m asking is to give them the ability to make that choice.”

The bill is personal for Boyd. Her mother was raped as a minor and gave birth to her as a result.

Among those who testified in support of the bill was Audrey Wascome, who told committee members of the severe medical problems she continues to suffer from after being sexually abused as a child.

“In the years past, I have begged this committee for mercy and not for myself, but for other little girls in Louisiana who deserve to grow up and live,” Wascome said.

Wascome told committee members that the last time she testified, an anti-abortion advocate followed her to her car. She also said that two other women who spoke in favor of a similar bill last year were also harassed and called murderers, and that they opted not to testify again for this year’s bill.

Rep. Alonzo Knox (D-New Orleans) said hearing the horrific testimony of what happened to young victims triggered his own PTSD, and that he empathized with their trauma. He said more lawmakers should have the opportunity to vote on the bill.

“I beg and implore them to vote to get this bill out of the committee so that they can go to the floor so that the whole body could have an opinion and weigh in on this,” said Knox.

Committee member Rep. Patricia Moore (D-Monroe) shared that her own mother was raped and gave birth to her at the age of 14.

“ I do struggle with it. I know, I know we got to protect our children, but to this point right now, I cannot vote yes,” Moore said.

The bill failed to advance from committee, despite harrowing testimony from rape victims, on a 3-9 vote.

