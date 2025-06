/ President Donald Trump supporters gather with some signs claiming a stolen election outside the Philadelphia Convention Center as they await general election tabulation results, Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, in Philadelphia. (John Minchillo/AP)

In Oklahoma, public school teachers will soon be required to teach about the widely debunked conspiracy theory that Democrats stole the 2020 election from President Trump.

Jessica Huseman, editorial director at Votebeat, joins us to discuss.

