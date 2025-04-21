© 2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local Newscast
Hear the latest from the WRKF/WWNO Newsroom.

What Pope Francis meant to U.S. Catholics

By A Martínez
Published April 21, 2025 at 4:15 AM CDT

NPR speaks with Kim Daniels, director of the Initiative on Catholic Social Thought and Public Life at Georgetown University, about what Pope Francis has meant to U.S. Catholics.

Copyright 2025 NPR
A Martínez
A Martínez is one of the hosts of Morning Edition and Up First. He came to NPR in 2021 and is based out of NPR West.