‘The Light Switch’: Louisiana Illuminator and WWNO/WRKF launch new podcast on state politics

WWNO/WRKF has partnered with the Louisiana Illuminator to launch “The Light Switch,” a new weekly podcast focused on Louisiana politics.

Illuminator Editor-in-Chief Greg LaRose hosts each episode, joined by newsmakers and a rotating group of reporters from the Illuminator, WWNO/WRKF and the Gulf States Newsroom.

The podcast debuted on April 11, and new episodes will be available every Friday.

Each episode features commentary and analysis on the latest developments at the State Capitol and around Louisiana.

In the first episode, reporter Julie O'Donoghue previews the upcoming legislative session and shares an interview with Louisiana Senate President Cameron Henry. The episode also explores where measles cases are emerging beyond Texas.

LaRose has more than 30 years of journalism experience in Louisiana. Before joining the Illuminator, he was the chief investigative reporter for WDSU-TV in New Orleans. He also led the government and politics team at The Times-Picayune | NOLA.com, and previously served as editor-in-chief at New Orleans CityBusiness.