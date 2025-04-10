Morning news brief
Facing pressure from world markets President Trump blinks on tariffs, businesses welcome that temporary tariff relief, a former top cybersecurity official is targeted by Trump as a private American.
Copyright 2025 NPR
This newscast is updated weekdays at 6am, 9am, noon, 3pm, and 6pm.
Facing pressure from world markets President Trump blinks on tariffs, businesses welcome that temporary tariff relief, a former top cybersecurity official is targeted by Trump as a private American.
Copyright 2025 NPR