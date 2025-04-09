© 2025
What an ancient altar found in Tikal, Guatemala, proves

By Jordan-Marie Smith,
Ailsa ChangJustine Kenin
Published April 9, 2025 at 5:03 PM CDT

Maya and Teotihuacan cultures mixed in the past. That's news from the findings of a specific altar.

