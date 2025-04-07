© 2025
Hear the latest from the WRKF/WWNO Newsroom.

Monday 4/7 7:55am: WRKF's FM signal is operating at reduced power and WRKF Classical HD2 is off the air to accommodate tower maintenance. Further disruptions are expected to persist through the upcoming weeks. Online streaming is unaffected. We apologize for the inconvenience.

Why ICE wants to deport a U.S. combat vet

By Tom Bowman
Published April 7, 2025 at 3:47 PM CDT

A decorated combat vet now faces deportation to his home country of Venezuela. Jose Barcos' story is one of battlefield trauma, bureaucratic bumbling and eventually a serious crime.

Tom Bowman
Tom Bowman is a NPR National Desk reporter covering the Pentagon.
