This newscast is updated weekdays at 6am, 9am, noon, 3pm, and 6pm.
Monday 3/31 12pm: WRKF's FM signal is operating at reduced power and WRKF Classical HD2 is off the air to accommodate tower maintenance. This disruption is expected to persist through the upcoming weeks. Online streaming is unaffected. We apologize for the inconvenience.
All eyes on special congressional elections in Florida Tuesday
As NPR's Miami correspondent, Greg Allen reports on the diverse issues and developments tied to the Southeast. He covers everything from breaking news to economic and political stories to arts and environmental stories. He moved into this role in 2006, after four years as NPR's Midwest correspondent.