Trump administration to investigate Tulane for DEI policy, practices

WWNO - New Orleans Public Radio | By Piper Hutchinson (Louisiana Illuminator)
Published March 18, 2025 at 11:01 AM CDT
A poster advertising an “equity, diversity & inclusion climate survey” is staked into the ground in front of Hébert Hall at Tulane University on Oct. 28, 2022.
Michelle Liu
/
Verite News
A poster advertising an “equity, diversity & inclusion climate survey” is staked into the ground in front of Hébert Hall at Tulane University on Oct. 28, 2022.

The U.S. Department of Education is launching investigations into Tulane University and 44 other colleges and universities as part of President Donald Trump’s backlash against diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) measures.

The investigation, which is being conducted by the department’s Office of Civil Rights, comes a month after the department sent a non-legally binding “dear colleagues” letter warning that schools could lose federal funding if they did not discontinue diversity, equity and inclusion practices and is part of the Trump administration’s larger backlash against DEI.

Tulane, a private university in New Orleans, is alleged to use “race-exclusionary practices in their graduate programs,” according to a media release from the U.S. Department of Education.

Carson Cruse, a student activist at Loyola University, speaks at a rally held in front of the Poydras Center on Tuesday, Mar. 11, 2025.
Education
Nearly a year later, Loyola students who joined pro-Palestine encampment at Tulane still face consequences
Arielle Robinson (Verite News)
Carson Cruse was supposed to graduate from Loyola this semester; he's suspended. Juleea Berthelot has been on disciplinary probation for the last nine months.

“We are aware of the announcement and prepared to respond to investigators and ensure we are complying with the law,” Tulane spokesman Mike Strecker said in a statement. “We’re committed to fostering a community where everyone can thrive, without bias for or against any groups.”

The release specifically cites Tulane’s affiliation with the “Ph.D. Project” as the cause of the investigation. The Ph.D. Project is a nonprofit organization that partners with universities and industry to support students from underrepresented backgrounds.
Education Louisiana NewsTulane UniversityDEI
Piper Hutchinson (Louisiana Illuminator)
