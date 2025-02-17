No evidence Louisiana’s Surgeon General is board-certified family physician

Louisiana’s top public health physician appears to have misrepresented his credentials, claiming in multiple state communications that he is a family medicine physician despite not being listed as board-certified.

In statements on the Louisiana Department of Health and Gov. Jeff Landry’s websites, Surgeon General Dr. Ralph Abraham is described as a family medicine doctor.

Abraham’s official health department biography states that “Doc is a practicing family medicine physician in Richland Parish and a former three term [sic] Congressman for Louisiana’s 5th Congressional District.” Similar language is found in a press release from the governor’s office, his cabinet biography , and a newsletter for Medicaid providers. His bio on X describes him as a “rural family physician.”

But Abraham is not listed as board-certified on the online portal of the American Board of Family Medicine, the credentialing body for all family medicine physicians. Nor is Abraham listed as specializing in family medicine on the State Board of Medical Examiner’s website .

He’s not registered with the Louisiana Academy of Family Physicians either, the organization told WWNO/WRKF.

“There's a group of us who have been very concerned about him representing himself this way,” said Dr. Rick Streiffer, the founding chair of the Department of Family and Community Medicine at Tulane University and former dean of the College of Community Health Sciences at the University of Alabama. He said he also looked up Abraham’s credentials and could find no evidence that he became board-certified by the ABFM.

“It's a rigorous discipline with difficult, arguably the most challenging residencies, because in three years you work from birth through death. Anything that comes into your office can be your responsibility,” Streiffer said.

Like other specialties, including pediatrics or obstetrics and gynecology, physicians have to meet additional criteria beyond what’s required to earn a general medical license — including a residency and exam — in order to earn board certification in family medicine.

Public Health Louisiana Department of Health officially ends all vaccine promotion, events The directive continues a dramatic shift in vaccine policy within the health department under the leadership of Surgeon General Dr. Ralph Abraham and Deputy Surgeon General Dr. Wyche Coleman, both of whom have repeated vaccine misinformation.

To keep that certification, they have to undergo ongoing education and stay up to date on medical advancements and evidence-based science, including research on infectious diseases, said Dr. Vincent Shaw, the president of the Louisiana Academy of Family Physicians.

Abraham’s health department bio does not say that he earned a board certification. Instead, it says he practiced veterinary medicine for 10 years “before eventually seeking his Medical Doctor degree, which he earned at the LSU School of Medicine in Shreveport.”

The Louisiana Department of Health did not respond to repeated requests for comment.

Family medicine has been a distinct specialty for decades. The American Board of Family Medicine dates back to 1969 and it sets the education and training standards for all family medicine doctors. According to the board, certification demonstrates a “commitment to being held accountable to this higher standard of care” and requires physicians to meet “the standards for ethics and professionalism set by their peers.”

Since being named Louisiana's health secretary and then its first surgeon general, Abraham has dramatically curbed the department’s efforts to combat infectious diseases through the promotion of vaccines. Beginning in October, the department banned the promotion of COVID, flu and mpox vaccines, as first reported by WWNO/WRKF and NPR. Last week, Abraham announced a ban on all vaccine promotion and events .

Abraham and Deputy Surgeon General Dr. Wyche Coleman have repeated vaccine misinformation, and Abraham is also a supporter of President Donald Trump’s new health secretary, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., and an anti-vaccine activist.