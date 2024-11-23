Alcohol poisoning deaths in Laos renew concerns about methanol. Here's what to know

A string of deaths in Laos tied to tainted alcohol has raised alarm around the world and renewed concerns about methanol in alcoholic drinks.

Last week, six tourists died in Laos from a suspected outbreak of methanol poisoning, the Associated Press reported. Among those who died, there were two people from Australia, two from Denmark, one from Britain, and one from the U.S. A majority of victims were 19 to 20 years old.

On Friday, the U.S. State Department said it was aware of "a number of cases of suspected methanol poisoning" in Vang Vieng, a popular tourist destination in Laos, specifically for backpackers. The U.S., U.K. and Australia have issued warnings for travelers in Vang Vieng.

Methanol-tainted alcohol poisonings have occurred in Russia, South Africa and Peru over the years. In June, at least 56 people in southern India died after consuming methanol-laced liquor.

What is methanol and how deadly is it?

Methanol is a toxic form of alcohol, typically used for industrial purposes. It's found in paint thinners and antifreeze.

But it can be extremely poisonous when consumed. As little as 25 milliliters — less than the size of a standard shot — can be lethal without proper medical treatment, according to the Methanol Institute, a trade association. Methanol poisoning can also cause blindness.

The early stages of methanol poisoning can resemble typical alcohol intoxication. Its more severe symptoms — such as difficulty breathing, abdominal pain, and even coma — usually develop 12 to 24 hours later.

Why do some people put methanol in booze?

According to the World Health Organization, some people use it to produce spirits or create mixed drinks because of their low cost compared to taxed alcohol. In some cases, customers have been misled to believe they were buying a legitimate drinks at a bargain price.

This dangerous, cheap kind of alcohol attracts people with low incomes or those who are alcohol dependent. The WHO also said tourists are at risk, "especially in holiday settings where high alcohol consumption is encouraged."

There are several ways to treat methanol poisoning. But a common issue is that victims may not know when they are sickened with methanol or may not seek medical care until it is too late. "Late medical care contributes to the high level of morbidity and mortality seen in many methanol poisoning outbreaks," the WHO said.

How do I stay safe while traveling?

In its health alert, the U.S. State Department advised travelers in Laos to only buy alcoholic drinks from licensed liquor stores, bars and hotels, and to avoid homemade drinks.

It also recommended inspecting bottles for signs of tampering or counterfeiting, such as labels with poor print quality or incorrect spelling.

The WHO urged individuals to recognize symptoms of methanol poisoning and, when poisoning is suspected, to seek medical attention immediately.

