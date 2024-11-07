New Orleans to consider historic designation for Hard Rock Hotel collapse site

The site of the 2019 Hard Rock Hotel collapse in downtown New Orleans could receive a historic landmark designation after city leaders officially asked a city commission to research the idea on Thursday.

Councilmembers voted unanimously in favor of the move, saying a designation would give the city more control over what happens to the site next. The property, located at 1031 Canal Street, has sat unused since the construction site collapsed five years ago , killing three people.

But it’s not just the site of a tragedy. It was also the location of a prominent Civil Rights era protest in 1960, when activists held one of the first sit-ins at a segregated lunch counter inside a Woolworth’s Department Store.

“This isn't just about having a plaque,” said Helena Moreno, council president., “It’s about what we can do to ensure that whatever goes there next is appropriate based on what happened there in 2019 and also in 1960.”

The property’s future has been in limbo for years as lawsuits and criminal investigations have worked their way through the justice system. Last year, the Orleans Parish District Attorney decided not to pursue criminal charges against any of the engineers, construction companies or city building inspectors who oversaw the project.

Families of the victims and community members have advocated for the landmark designation, and tougher city oversight of large construction projects in general. During Thursday’s meeting, public commenters said it would be a good move for the neighborhood.

“Whatever goes in its place needs to conform with what the community desires, what the community values,” said Erin Holmes, director of the Vieux Carré Property Owners, Residents & Associates. “That means not giving it all away for top-dollar economic development. That means remembering what's happened there, the good and the terrible.”

Next, the city’s Central Business District Historic District Landmark Commission will conduct research into the Canal Street property. Once finished, they will present a formal recommendation to the city council about a historical landmark designation.