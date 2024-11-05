© 2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local Newscast
Hear the latest from the WRKF/WWNO Newsroom.

Live blog: Get updates on the 2024 U.S. elections

Republican Clay Higgins wins reelection to U.S. House in Louisiana's 3rd Congressional District

WWNO - New Orleans Public Radio | By The Associated Press
Published November 5, 2024 at 9:24 PM CST
FILE - Rep. Clay Higgins, R-La., walks at the Capitol in Washington, April 17, 2024.
J. Scott Applewhite
/
AP
FILE - Rep. Clay Higgins, R-La., walks at the Capitol in Washington, April 17, 2024.

Republican Rep. Clay Higgins won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Louisiana on Tuesday.

Higgins has represented southwest Louisiana's 3rd Congressional District, a Republican stronghold, since 2016. He is a member of the staunchly conservative House Freedom Caucus and an avid supporter of Donald Trump.

Higgins objected to certifying the results of the 2020 presidential election based on the false belief that voter fraud cost Trump victory.

Before launching his political career, Higgins rose to prominence as an outspoken Louisiana law enforcement officer known for his viral, tough-on-crime videos. The Associated Press declared Higgins the winner at 9:07 p.m. CT.
Tags
Politics Louisiana NewsClay HigginsLouisianaElections2024 ElectionsCongress3rd Congressional District of Louisiana
The Associated Press
See stories by The Associated Press