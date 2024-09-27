© 2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local Newscast
Hear the latest from the WRKF/WWNO Newsroom.

Are you storm ready? Use this guide to prepare

New Uber, Lyft pickup zones to ease traffic along Frenchmen during peak bar hours

WWNO - New Orleans Public Radio | By Athina Morris
Published September 27, 2024 at 9:16 PM CDT
Uber and Lyft stickers are seen on a ride share vehicle.
George Walker IV
/
AP
Uber and Lyft stickers are seen on a ride share vehicle.

The City of New Orleans has launched a pilot program with Uber and Lyft to ease bumper-to-bumper traffic along a busy stretch of Frenchmen Street.

"We’re excited to roll out the Frenchmen Rides initiative for improved safety for both patrons and nightlife workers on Frenchmen Street," said Michael Ince, Interim Director, Mayor's Office of Nighttime Economy.

According to their data, Uber and Lyft vehicles make up roughly 80 percent of peak weekend traffic in the two-block area known for its live music and nightlife.

To alleviate the congestion, they’ve set up pickup and drop-off zones about a block away from Frenchmen, on the river-bound side of Elysian Fields Avenue. The zones are located at 700 Elysian Fields and 500 Elysian Fields.

Rideshares won’t be able to access Frenchmen, but all other vehicles are allowed onto the street.

“Like other cities, New Orleans is moving toward implementing permanent designated rideshare zones in the future for a safer and more efficient solution to this ongoing problem, so that residents and visitors can enjoy the Frenchmen Street attractions without the hassle,” the city said in a press release.

The program will run from Sept. 26 to Nov. 24, on Thursday, Friday and Saturday evenings from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m.
Tags
Louisiana News
Athina Morris
Athina is a digital content producer for WWNO in New Orleans and WRKF in Baton Rouge. She edits and produces content for the stations' websites and social media pages, and writes WWNO's weekly newsletter.
See stories by Athina Morris