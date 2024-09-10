Multiple parishes order evacuations as Francine approaches

Officials are ordering mandatory and voluntary evacuations for residents along the Louisiana coast ahead of Tropical Storm Francine, which is forecast to bring heavy rain and storm surge to much of the state this week.

Francine is currently moving north-northeastward across the western Gulf with 65 mph winds. It’s expected to make landfall in Louisiana just west of Morgan City on Wednesday afternoon or evening as a Category 1 hurricane.

Mandatory and voluntary evacuations have been issued in Cameron, Iberia, Lafourche, St. Martin and Terrebonne parishes.

Here's what residents should know.

Cameron Parish

A mandatory evacuation order is in effect for all residents living in the parish, according to its Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness . The parish has assured residents there will be no roadblocks or road closures during the evacuation process.

Iberia Parish

Officials announced voluntary evacuations for residents in Iberia Parish on Monday, urging residents with special needs and those living in low-lying and vulnerable areas to strongly consider evacuating.

“Those residents that wish to evacuate should begin that process immediately,” said Parish President M. Larry Richard. “Residents who choose to remain may find themselves without power and unable to leave the area until floodwaters recede and storm debris is removed.”

Residents can monitor Iberia PINS (Parish Information Notification System), the Iberia Parish Government website and Facebook for further updates.

Jefferson Parish

Officials ordered a mandatory evacuation for residents outside of the levee protection system, including Grand Isle and Lafitte. Residents can seek shelter at the Terrytown Playground, 641 Heritage Avenue in Terrytown, and will need to bring their own food and water.

Lafourche Parish

Officials in Lafourche Parish issued mandatory evacuations for residents in FEMA or state housing units, and those living south of the Leon Theriot Locks. There’s also a voluntary evacuation order for residents in the Lower Bayou Blue Community, Eagle Island Road, anyone in a mobile home or a low-lying area and anyone feeling vulnerable.

Residents can seek shelter at the Lockport Community Center , 5610 LA-1 in Lockport.

Plaquemines Parish

Some Plaquemines Parish residents are under a mandatory evacuation that went into effect Tuesday morning.

The order affects residents located in Lake Hermitage, Happy Jack, Myrtle Grove, from Tidewater Road to Venice, from White Ditch to Phoenix, Woodpark and Grand Bayou.

A voluntary evacuation order was issued for residents in the Eastbank and Venice north to Alliance.

“If they live in a mobile home or a structure they don’t feel safe in, they’re more than welcome to come to the evacuation center and ride out the storm there,” said Patrick Harvey, Plaquemines Parish Director of Emergency Preparedness and Homeland Security.

Residents can seek shelter at the PPG Multipurpose Center. Those in need of transportation can call 504-934-6940.

St. Martin Parish

Officials issued a voluntary evacuation order for residents of Lower St. Martin Parish (Stephensville/Belle River) effective immediately, citing the threat of storm surge, which is expected to be between 5 and 10 feet.

“During a voluntary evacuation, it is your choice to move from an area of danger to an area of safety. There is a chance that flood waters could render you unable to leave your home,” said Ginny Higgins, the public information officer for St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office.

St. Mary Parish

Parish officials issued a voluntary evacuation order for two portions of St. Mary that are prone to flooding, including the Cypremort Point region and the area of Highway 317, south of the levee system. The order will go into effect at 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

Terrebonne Parish

Officials in Terrebonne Parish issued a mandatory evacuation order for people who live outside the Morganza-to-the-Gulf levee system, or Zone 1. Residents must leave the area by 6 p.m. on Tuesday. Parish officials originally gave Zone 1 residents until 6 a.m. Wednesday to evacuate.

Starting at 7 p.m. Tuesday, a curfew will be in place for areas south of the Morganza-to-the-Gulf levee system until further notice.

A parish-wide curfew will begin at 8 a.m. Wednesday.

Helpful resources

The Louisiana Department of Transportation created a map to help you find your evacuation zone and map out your evacuation route.

It also shared a map with all the evacuation routes in the state.

Louisiana Department of Transportation This map provided by the Louisiana Department of Transportation shows hurricane evacuation routes throughout the state.

To find information about shelters, Louisiana residents can call 211 or text LASHELTER to 898-211. New Orleans residents should call 311 or text DELTA to 888777.

