Boil water advisory: New Orleans' East Bank, Algiers Point under notice after plant outage

Residents in New Orleans' East Bank and Algiers Point are being urged to boil their tap water after a power outage at a treatment plant caused water pressures to fall.

"We understand from Entergy that the initial power outage was caused by a Mylar balloon connecting with a powerline near the Carrollton Water Treatment Plant," the Sewerage and Water Board of New Orleans (SWBNO) said in a press release.

The SWBNO issued a precautionary boil water notice Tuesday evening for the entire east bank of New Orleans and Algiers Point.

"Water pressures in these areas fell below 20 pounds per square inch (psi) due to power failure at the Carrollton Water Treatment plant. The Algiers Water Treatment plant was also briefly affected by this power outage. The cause of the power failure is still being investigated," the SWBNO added.

Water service was restored, but both areas remain under a precautionary boil water advisory while workers test the water system. The tests typically take around 24 hours to complete.

"Due to the volume of samples, this precautionary boil water advisory will likely last until Thursday afternoon. We will keep the public updated on when the samples have arrived back at our lab and testing has begun," the SWBNO said on X, formerly Twitter.

During a boil water advisory, residents should use bottled, boiled, or treated water for cooking, drinking, mixing formula, making ice and personal hygiene. If bottled water is not available, you should boil water for at least a minute to kill bacteria and other organisms in the water.

Healthy adults can bathe or shower with tap water, but be careful not to swallow it.