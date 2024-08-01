© 2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local Newscast
Hear the latest from the WRKF/WWNO Newsroom.

Morning news brief

By A Martínez,
Leila Fadel
Published August 1, 2024 at 4:06 AM CDT

Assassinations in the Middle East stoke fears of more violence. The case against three of the alleged 9/11 attack plotters reaches a conclusion. More than 100 large wildfires are burning in the U.S.

Copyright 2024 NPR
A Martínez
A Martínez is one of the hosts of Morning Edition and Up First. He came to NPR in 2021 and is based out of NPR West.
Leila Fadel