Democrats, Kamala Harris, and young voters in 2024

With Vice President Kamala Harris now aiming to become the Democratic party’s presidential nominee, one big question remains: Will Harris’ candidacychange her party’s fortunes with younger voters, especially those in the 18-to-40 age bracket?

They’ve been a crucial voting bloc for Democrats for decades.

Exit polls suggested President Biden won voters ages 18-to-29 by more than 20 points in 2020. But more recent surveys found him struggling to win back their support. How can Harris and her campaign rally young voters?

We speak to Ajay Pittman, a Democratic Oklahoma State Representative for its 99th District.

