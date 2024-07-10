© 2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local Newscast
Hear the latest from the WRKF/WWNO Newsroom.

July 10, 1:43 p.m.: WRKF's web streams have been restored following a service outage. Thank you for your patience.

Ted Danson talks about a turning point in his life

By Rachel Martin
Published July 10, 2024 at 3:49 PM CDT

Ted Danson spoke to Wild Card host Rachel Martin about what he sees as a turning point in his life — meeting his wife, actor Mary Steenburgen, in the wake of a public divorce.

Copyright 2024 NPR
Rachel Martin
Rachel Martin is a host of Morning Edition, as well as NPR's morning news podcast Up First.
See stories by Rachel Martin