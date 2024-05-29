Interview with interim mayor of Louisiana’s newest city, St. George

Two weeks ago, Gov. Jeff Landry appointed Dustin Yates to serve as interim mayor of the new city of St. George. The city — now Louisiana’s fifth largest — was created from a formerly unincorporated part of East Baton Rouge Parish, following legislative and court battles that lasted more than a decade.

Yates spoke with Jim Engster, host of "Talk Louisiana," about his background as a former teacher and high school football coach, as well as his ongoing career as a firefighter. He said it remains unclear how long he will remain in his unpaid interim role before the city holds its first election.

