Morning news brief

By Steve Inskeep,
Leila Fadel
Published May 9, 2024 at 4:15 AM CDT

President Biden would halt weapons shipments if Israel invades Rafah. House Speaker Johnson survives leadership threat. GOP lawmakers grill leaders of three public school districts about antisemitism.

Steve Inskeep
Steve Inskeep is a host of NPR's Morning Edition, as well as NPR's morning news podcast Up First.
Leila Fadel
Leila Fadel is a national correspondent for NPR based in Los Angeles, covering issues of culture, diversity, and race.
