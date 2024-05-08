Morning news brief
Humanitarian groups warn of a potential catastrophe in Rafah. Stormy Daniels begins testifying in Donald Trump's N.Y. criminal trial. TikTok challenges U.S. ban in court, calling it unconstitutional.
Copyright 2024 NPR
This newscast is updated weekdays at 6am, 9am, noon, 3pm, and 6pm.
