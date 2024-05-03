UNO president asks staff to make cuts to balance budget

University of New Orleans President Kathy Johnson asked the school’s four colleges to cut their budgets by 15% for the coming fiscal year. The athletics department will need to cut its budget by a quarter, as well.

Johnson said the trims are needed to bring university expenditures in line with revenue. Enrollment on campus has dropped significantly since 2018.

While the decision wasn’t easy, she said she sees it as an opportunity.

"Honestly, I think a great deal of savings are possible in terms of thinking about more efficient curriculum delivery," Johnson said. "I think the good news is that, if we can do that well, it's also going to benefit the retention of our students."

Johnson said she believes UNO can make cuts without impacting student experience while maintaining the university’s goal of providing a student-centered research facility.