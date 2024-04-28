At least 4 people are dead after tornadoes slam Oklahoma, Iowa and Nebraska

Updated April 28, 2024 at 4:51 PM ET

At least four people were killed and dozens suffered injuries in multiple states after a string of tornadoes barreled through parts of the South and Midwest on Friday and into the weekend.

Recovery efforts are underway after severe weather devastated parts of Oklahoma, Nebraska and Iowa, turning homes and other buildings into heaps of lumber and rubble.

In Hughes County, Okla., one man and one child died in the storms, according to the county EMS agency. The agency said Sunday morning that it was also treating four people for injuries, three of which were major.

Love County Sheriff Andy Cumberledge confirmed in a press conference that a truck driver who was passing through the county was also killed. A fourth person died in the town of Sulphur, Gov. Kevin Stitt announced.

At least 30 people were also injured in Sulphur, KOCO reported.

Heartbreaking pictures coming in from Sulphur, Oklahoma showing significant tornado damage from last night’s storms. Our crews are spread out across the region today surveying the hardest hit areas.



Photos from 2 News photojournalist Andrew Mohler. #2NewsOk #okwx #sulphur pic.twitter.com/Z8vtpkPNqC — Brandon Wholey KJRH (@BrandonWholey) April 28, 2024

Stitt said in a video message posted to X earlier on Sunday that he was praying for Oklahomans and that he had "declared an emergency disaster so we can get all the help that those communities need."

Stitt declared states of emergency in a dozen counties: Carter, Cotton, Garfield, Hughes, Kay, Lincoln, Love, Murray, Okfuskee, Oklahoma, Payne and

Pontotoc.

A swath of Minden, Iowa — a small town roughly 30 miles northeast of Omaha — was leveled by a tornado. Drone footage showed flattened buildings and a trail of debris over a large area.

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds said Saturday that she had declared a disaster emergency for Pottawattamie County, where Minden is located.

The National Weather Service reported that Iowa saw at least a dozen tornadoes on Friday, half of which were rated EF-2, which means they had wind gusts between 111-135 miles per hour.

Parts of nearby Nebraska also suffered serious damage from multiple tornadoes.

Nebraska Public Media reported that a series tornadoes were confirmed to have hit the Omaha and Lincoln areas, damaging and destroying homes and other structures.

Footage of tornado near Lincoln from Sam Broderson, Nebraska Public Media. pic.twitter.com/aWwAP1yJDw — Nebraska Public Media News (@NebPubMediaNews) April 26, 2024

The Ponca Tribe of Nebraska declared a state of emergency on Friday after it reported that thunderstorms and tornadoes inflicted "significant damage" on some of its members and impacted local businesses and public transportation.

Eppley Airfield in Omaha, which temporarily closed when a tornado touched down on Saturday, said four hangar buildings that were storing 32 private planes were destroyed in the storm, but the passenger terminal was unaffected.

Federal Emergency Management Agency Administrator Deanne Criswell saidover the weekend that she had spoken with officials in Oklahoma, Iowa and Nebraska and offered the agency's support.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.