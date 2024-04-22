Morning news brief
Opening statements set for Monday in the New York criminal trial of former President Trump. TikTok faces what might be its biggest threat yet in the U.S. The U.S. Supreme Court takes up homelessness.
Copyright 2024 NPR
This newscast is updated weekdays at 6am, 9am, noon, 3pm, and 6pm.
Opening statements set for Monday in the New York criminal trial of former President Trump. TikTok faces what might be its biggest threat yet in the U.S. The U.S. Supreme Court takes up homelessness.
Copyright 2024 NPR