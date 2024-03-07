© 2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local Newscast
Hear the latest from the WRKF/WWNO Newsroom.
Sat 3/2 5:20pm: Online streaming for WRKF is operating normally following an outage Saturday afternoon. Thank you for your patience.

The recent rise of antisemitism in America

WAMU 88.5 | By Michael Falero
Published March 7, 2024 at 7:14 AM CST
The Star of David is seen in a synagogue.
The Star of David is seen in a synagogue.

A recent piece in The Atlantic by writer Franklin Foerargues that an era of American life is at an end—specifically, for American Jews.

How can we understand what is different about antisemitism happening in this moment, how widespread it is, and what to do to reduce it while still allowing for politicaldisagreement?

Next week, we will continue this conversation with a show about the rise of Islamophobia in America, especially since the start of the war.

Copyright 2024 WAMU 88.5
Michael Falero