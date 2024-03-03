Sunday Puzzle: [MO]untain [HO]use getaway

On-air challenge: This weekend I'm attending Mystery Weekend at Mohonk Mountain House, a beautiful resort near New Paltz, New York. In honor of the mountain house, every answer today is a compound word or two-word phrase where the first word starts with MO and the second word starts with HO. So if I gave you the clue "What you might enjoy during a long weekend," you'd give me the answer MONDAY HOLIDAY.

A prefab structure that you live in and which can be easily relocated. The bank that has the lien on your house. Historically Black college in Atlanta, Georgia. An opening in the wall where a rodent might get in A poisonous plant named for its resemblance to a religious person's headwear (also known as wolfsbane) A dish of meat and vegetables, cooked in broth, named for the Asian country from which it comes



Last week's challenge: This week's challenge comes to us from listener Eric Berlin of Milford, Connecticut. Take the word SETS. You can add a three-letter word to this twice to get a common phrase: SPARE PARTS. Can you now do this with the word GENIE, add a three-letter word to it twice to get a common phrase. Again, start with GENIE, insert a three-letter word twice, get a common phrase.

Challenge answer: Golden Oldie

Winner: Steve Cosgrove of Minneapolis, Minnesota

This week's challenge: This week's challenge comes from listener Anjali Tripathi of Los Angeles, California.

Take the last name of a Nobel Peace Prize winner. Remove the middle three letters and duplicate the last two letters to get the first name of a different Nobel Peace Prize winner. What are those two names? Again, take a Nobel Peace Prize winners last name, remove the middle three letters and duplicate the last two letters, get the first name of another Nobel Peace Prize winner.

Submit Your Answer

If you know the answer to the challenge, submit it here by Thursday, March 7th at 3 p.m. ET. Listeners whose answers are selected win a chance to play the on-air puzzle. Important: include a phone number where we can reach you.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.