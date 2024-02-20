© 2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local Newscast
Hear the latest from the WRKF/WWNO Newsroom.

Morning news brief

By A Martínez,
Leila Fadel
Published February 20, 2024 at 4:09 AM CST

WikiLeaks founder Assange's latest battle to avoid extradition to U.S. Egypt builds buffer in anticipation of a Palestinian refugee spillover. Louisiana's legislature begins special session on crime.

Copyright 2024 NPR
A Martínez
A Martínez is one of the hosts of Morning Edition and Up First. He came to NPR in 2021 and is based out of NPR West.
Leila Fadel
Leila Fadel is a national correspondent for NPR based in Los Angeles, covering issues of culture, diversity, and race.
See stories by Leila Fadel