Director Celine Song on 'Past Lives' and being a first-time filmmaker

WAMU 88.5 | By Arfie Ghedi
Published February 19, 2024 at 7:13 AM CST
Celine Song won the Directors Guild of America award for Outstanding Directorial Achievement of a First-Time Feature Film Director for “Past Lives.”
Writer and director Celine Song is having a big year.

Her first feature film is called “Past Lives.” It debuted a year ago at Sundance. It follows a couple who meet as children in Korea and reconnect years kater.

A lot has changed since Nora, played by Greta Lee, and Hae Sung, played by Teo Yoo, were 12 years old. Careers, relationships, and continents between them — but the thread that keeps them together is still there.

It’s a different kind of love story, one that has resonated with audiences. It’s scored a number of awards, including Best First-time Feature Film at the Directors Guild of America Awards. It also got five nominations at the Golden Globes and two at the upcoming Academy Awards, including a nomination for Best Picture.

1A’s John Horn caught up with Celine to discuss “Past Lives” and her whirlwind year.

