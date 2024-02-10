© 2024
Yangsze Choo on her new novel 'The Fox Wife'

By Scott Simon
Published February 10, 2024 at 6:57 AM CST

A fox's spirit, able to take the form of a woman, hunts for the man who killed her daughter in Yangsze Choo's new novel. Choo talks with NPR's Scott Simon about "The Fox Wife."

