Haley missing opportunity to build momentum: Nevada politics expert weighs in

Here & Now host Deepa Fernandes speaks with Nevada politics expert Jon Ralston about what to watch for in Nevada’s Republican presidential primary on Tuesday where Nikki Haley is on the ballot but could lose to “none of the above” because she hasn’t been campaigning in the state. He also explains what former President Donald Trump hopes to achieve Thursday in the Nevada GOP caucus where the state’s delegates will be awarded.

