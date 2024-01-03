Uber hopes to win over London cabbies. Will it work?
In 2024, Uber will offer its platform to London's black cabs. But cabbies — who pass an encyclopedic test of London street geography called "The Knowledge" — aren't impressed.
Copyright 2024 NPR
This newscast is updated weekdays at 6am, 9am, noon, 3pm, and 6pm.
In 2024, Uber will offer its platform to London's black cabs. But cabbies — who pass an encyclopedic test of London street geography called "The Knowledge" — aren't impressed.
Copyright 2024 NPR